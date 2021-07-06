Thunder Token Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.76 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $68.41 million and $29.76 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00177669 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

