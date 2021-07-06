Tidex Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,492.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded 27% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

