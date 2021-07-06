Towercrest Capital Management Has $10.38 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $987,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50,155.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 229,713 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 413,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,974,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,710,000 after buying an additional 375,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 38,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $51.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

