Towercrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. 71,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

