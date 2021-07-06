Towercrest Capital Management Sells 2,589 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, reaching $152.57. 567,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,841,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.11.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.