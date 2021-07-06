Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Up 19.4% in June

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 4,580,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 730,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

