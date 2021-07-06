Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Stake Increased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.00% of Trebia Acquisition worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TREB. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $15,278,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 432.2% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 274,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 223,030 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TREB opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

