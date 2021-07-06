Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $68,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Trex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,002. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

