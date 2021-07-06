Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCB Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.