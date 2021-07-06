Trexquant Investment LP Invests $211,000 in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

HBT stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a market cap of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

