Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 156,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

AINV stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34. The company has a market cap of $910.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AINV. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

