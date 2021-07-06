Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of NN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 72.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $314.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.50. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%. As a group, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NN Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.