Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 3.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinseo to earn $6.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $191,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,046. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

