Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Tops $45,796.24

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Truegame has a market cap of $45,796.24 and $766.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00058697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.38 or 0.00921518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00045738 BTC.

Truegame Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.