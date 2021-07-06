Truist Cuts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective decreased by Truist from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.37.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $312,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.