TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stake Raised by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 97.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,836 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,528 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

