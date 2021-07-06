TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. TUI presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of TUI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,602. TUI has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

