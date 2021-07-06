Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.07 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 19,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,135,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.
TUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.
The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87.
Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
In related news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,962.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last 90 days. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,055,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1,611.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
