TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSP. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

TuSimple stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.13. 814,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,636. TuSimple has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

