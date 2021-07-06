Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 178.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $966,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,410,000 after buying an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 106.7% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 88,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 45,650 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.