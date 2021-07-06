UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 174,607 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,607 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $31,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 216.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.2% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. XPeng Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

