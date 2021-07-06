UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $36.09 Million Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 719,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,074 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $36,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 59.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,462,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,394,000 after buying an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 777,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,082.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 653,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 360,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MEG opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.83.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

