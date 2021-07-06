UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.62% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $37,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 36,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 35.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 494,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of HTA opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

