UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $34.35 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 803,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,350,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,562,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 643,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54,590 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, NexWave Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 382.5% during the 1st quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

AIRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

