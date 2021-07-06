UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $41,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Primerica in the first quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Primerica by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.16. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.