UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,608 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $33,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

