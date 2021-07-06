UBS Group AG Has $1.59 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKF. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 404.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 127,101 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKF opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

