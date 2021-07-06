UBS Group AG Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Proto Labs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.47.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

