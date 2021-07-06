UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,644 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Hostess Brands worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.