UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Critical Survey

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Bill.com alerts:

This table compares Bill.com and UMeWorld’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 110.39 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -318.45 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

UMeWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -32.83% -6.09% -1.52% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Bill.com shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bill.com has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bill.com and UMeWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 6 9 0 2.60 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bill.com currently has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Bill.com’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bill.com is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Summary

Bill.com beats UMeWorld on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, a holding company, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. The company's K-12 flagship product is UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs. The company's platform provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments, and productivity tools that enhance the performance of educators and students. Its products also enable educators to track student performance in real-time to address individual student learning gaps, while allowing administrators to monitor student progress and measure teacher effectiveness. UMeWorld Limited serves schools, teachers, students, and parents through online and mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as AlphaRx, Inc. and changed its name to UMeWorld Limited in March 2013. UMeWorld has a strategic cooperation with Miniso. UMeWorld Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.