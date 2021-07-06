Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Unilever stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83. Unilever has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unilever (UL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.