Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Unilever plc is engaged in manufacturing of branded and packaged consumer goods, including food, detergents and personal care products. The Company also has interests in specialty chemicals. Unilever sells its products internationally. “

Separately, Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of UL opened at $58.95 on Friday. Unilever has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.5159 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 265.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after buying an additional 246,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

