Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the May 31st total of 8,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.28.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.98. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $164.66 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.