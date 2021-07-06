Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNPRF. Barclays downgraded Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of UNPRF remained flat at $$36.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.81.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

