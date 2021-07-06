Unisocks Trading Up 10.5% This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for about $41,964.15 or 1.23107510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $8,506.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unisocks has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.20 or 0.00933478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00044805 BTC.

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

