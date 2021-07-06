Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 31st total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,717,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UNVC stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Univec has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.17.

Get Univec alerts:

About Univec

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.