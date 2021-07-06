Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,500 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.
