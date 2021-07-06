Urban Edge Properties to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

UE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

UE opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,002,000 after acquiring an additional 859,981 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,844,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,510,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

