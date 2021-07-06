Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563,958 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.73. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

