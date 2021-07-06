Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND opened at $85.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

