Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 890.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.