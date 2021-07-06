Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $101,180.80 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $53,267.20.

NASDAQ VERO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.11. 243,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.54. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Venus Concept has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

