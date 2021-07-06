Venus (XVS) Market Capitalization Achieves $220.28 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $21.35 or 0.00062787 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $220.28 million and $60.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,046.81 or 1.00145446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038820 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007820 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010819 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Venus Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,319,402 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.