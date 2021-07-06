VeriCoin (VRC) Price Tops $0.0461

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and $418.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,130.61 or 1.00022419 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007751 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00063070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,831,392 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

