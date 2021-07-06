Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $33.30 million and approximately $258,399.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33,974.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,319.80 or 0.06828035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.21 or 0.01492904 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.90 or 0.00405900 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00159688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.32 or 0.00642592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00420028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00341905 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,771,947 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

