Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VWDRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.92. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

