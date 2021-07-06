VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.43 Million

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will report $374.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $379.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $367.67 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $257.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after buying an additional 145,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,381,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,242,000 after buying an additional 209,195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE VICI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $30.91. 7,491,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,494. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

