Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 278.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 72.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 76,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR opened at $107.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $70.90 and a 1 year high of $108.60.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 3,741 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $392,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,967 shares of company stock worth $3,865,887 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

