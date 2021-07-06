Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.32

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Victrex alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.