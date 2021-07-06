Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,827 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

